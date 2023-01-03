Left Menu

Maha: Pro-Pakistan slogan raised during protest outside school in Bhiwandi

A pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a protest outside a school in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Prima facie, a student of the school who joined the protest along with other people on Monday raised the slogan hailing Pakistan, a police officer said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:28 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a protest outside a school in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Prima facie, a student of the school who joined the protest along with other people on Monday raised the slogan hailing Pakistan, a police officer said. He said police arrested 17 persons, including five women, for staging the protest without permission under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act. Protesters alleged the school abruptly hiked fees and restricted some students from studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

