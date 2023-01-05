Left Menu

SSC case: HC directs Babita to keep aside money received from Ankita Adhikari

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:36 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Babita Sarkar, who had got the job of a teacher in the post vacated by former West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari's daughter Ankita Adhikari, to keep aside the money she had received from Adhikari on the basis of an earlier order.

The direction came after another candidate Arunima Roy claimed before the court that she was the rightful claimant to the job of a teacher in a state government-sponsored school as the number that Sarkar was given was higher than what she was to actually receive.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed Sarkar to keep aside the money that she had received from Adhikari on account of salary drawn by the latter on account of working as a teacher, a job which the court earlier held was obtained by her illegally.

Roy moved the court claiming that she had actually received higher marks than Sarkar and as such was the rightful claimant to the job as her ranking would have gone up and within the required bracket to get the appointment as an assistant teacher.

Justice Gangopadhyay had on June 24 directed that petitioner Sarkar, who had claimed to have been deprived of employment as a teacher, be given appointment in the post vacated by the then minister's daughter Ankita Adhikari, who was found by the court to have illegally secured the job.

The court had also directed that the money deposited by Adhikari on account of her drawing salary for her job as a teacher at Indira High School in Cooch Behar district be handed over to petitioner Sarkar.

The court had earlier ordered Adhikari's dismissal from the job as a teacher in the higher secondary section of the school on finding that she had been illegally given the appointment by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on recommendation from the state's School Service Commission (SSC) and also directed that she deposit the salary drawn during the period of her employment to the registry of the high court.

