Telangana IT Minister KTR leaves for Davos to attend WEF summit

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is on a visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum meet scheduled from January 16 to 20, was accorded a grand welcome by the NRIs at Zurich airport.

An official release on Sunday said NRIs not just from Switzerland but also from other European countries welcomed the Minister. Those welcomed include BRS Switzerland unit president Sridhar Gande and representatives of Telugu communities.

Later in the evening, KTR participated and spoke at the 'Meet and Greet' programme organised by the Indian diaspora in Zurich, a separate release said.

Speaking at the ''Meet and Greet'' programme, the Minister elaborated about the ''astounding progress'' achieved by the Telangana government since the formation of the State in 2014, holistic development model and other topics.

He asked the NRIs to be the State's goodwill ambassadors, participate in government's programmes like Mana Ooru - Mana Badi and promote Telangana and India.

Urging them to be part of the State's growth story, KTR assured of complete support even if anyone wants to make small investments in Telangana and create jobs, the release added. Meanwhile, another press release from the Minister’s office said Telangana government and the WEF signed a collaboration agreement during the Forum’s annual meeting in Davos today for establishing a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Telangana) here.

It would be the only centre in India thematically focused on healthcare and life sciences.

The centre would be an autonomous, non-profit organisation, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences.

C4IR Telangana is the 18th centre to join the WEF’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network, which spans four continents, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)