Suspension of Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission first nail in coffin of corrupt practices: CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Suspension of the functioning of the Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, which had become a hub of "selling jobs" is the first nail in the coffin of corrupt practices, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

He said the government has "zero tolerance" towards corruption.

Sukhu was addressing a public meeting at Chanour in the Indora assembly segment after taking stock of the preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

He also said the government was committed to improve the fiscal health of the state and boost its economy.

The state government will ensure budgetary provisions before announcing and implementing welfare and development schemes unlike the previous government which made announcements only to get political mileage without making budgetary provisions, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

He said the government will fulfill all the 10 guarantees of the 'Congress Pratigya Patra-2022' after making the required budgetary provisions.

The Sukhu government had on December 26 last year suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) based in Hamirpur after the paper of the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) exam was leaked. It had said that it appears the commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities objectively and its credibility has been eroded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

