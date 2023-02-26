Take proactive steps to prevent substance abuse among children: Regional Judicial Colloquium recommends to Centre

A Regional Judicial Colloquium held here on Sunday recommended to the Centre and south Indian state governments to take proactive steps, like setting up dedicated drug treatment and rehabilitation centres, for preventing children from becoming prey to substance abuse.

The Colloquium was organised by the Kerala High Court to sensitise the stakeholders in different domains of the justice delivery system with regard to handling cases under the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Juvenile Justice Act and the issue of drug abuse among children.

It was held for the five southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

''The Colloquium resolved to strongly recommend to the Union Government and the State Governments to take proactive steps to establish dedicated drug treatment and rehabilitation centres for children as per the guidelines and directives of the Supreme Court of India...,'' a release issued by the Kerala High Court said.

It also resolved to recommend to the state governments to implement the Navchetna Life Skills and Drug Education for School Children Module launched by the Union Government in all the schools for early prevention of drug abuse, the release said.

Conducting awareness and training programs for sensitisation and enhancing the capacities of members of Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committees for the due discharge of their statutory obligations and duties as per the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and also for their intervention in areas of drug prevention cases, were the other recommendations the Colloquium resolved to forward to the state governments.

''The valedictory function was addressed by Justice C T Ravikumar, Judge, Supreme Court of India in virtual mode in the presence of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justices Alexander Thomas -- Chairman of the POCSO Committee, and Shaji P Chaly -- Chairman of the Juvenile Justice Committee,'' it said.

The Colloquium requested the High Courts of the five states to ensure that the resolutions were forwarded to the competent authority of the Union Government and the state governments concerned including the Union Territory of Puducherry ''for information and necessary action'', the release said.

