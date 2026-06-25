Tech Titans Lead Market Surge Amid AI Rally

The stock market soared following robust earnings from chip giants Micron and Qualcomm, boosting the AI sector. Oil prices fell as tensions eased in the Strait of Hormuz. The strengthening dollar affected commodities like gold, with broader implications for inflation expectations and potential Federal Reserve actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stocks Surged On Thursday After Strong Earnings And Forecasts From Chip Giants Micron And Qualcomm Helped Reignite The Ai Rally | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:27 IST
Tech Titans Lead Market Surge Amid AI Rally
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Stock markets soared on Thursday after impressive earnings reports from semiconductor leaders Micron and Qualcomm revived interest in AI technologies, leading to sharp increases in tech-heavy Asian markets and the Nasdaq 100. Micron's $22 billion commitment from customers for its memory chips and Qualcomm’s $15 billion sales forecast boosted market confidence.

Despite recent volatility, analysts suggest that the strong earnings trajectory could sustain market momentum. European markets also saw gains, with the STOXX 600 climbing 0.44% while its tech subindex rose 2%. Investor optimism continues, despite concerns about high valuations amongst AI sector companies.

Oil prices saw a significant drop as tankers moved through the Strait of Hormuz amid de-escalation efforts in the Middle East, which also helped ease inflation fears. The U.S. Treasury yields adjusted slightly, reflecting ongoing speculation about potential Federal Reserve rate changes, while the strong dollar negatively impacted gold prices.

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