Marco Rubio Navigates Delicate U.S.-Iran Relations in Middle East Talks

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Told Gulf Arab Allies On Thursday That Any Deal With Iran Would Take Their Interests Into Account

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reassured Gulf Arab allies on Thursday, asserting that any agreement with Iran would account for their interests, as he concluded a Middle East tour to promote the Trump administration's preliminary accord to skeptical regional partners.

Addressing Gulf Arab foreign ministers in Bahrain, the site of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, Rubio emphasized Washington's goal for enduring peace with Iran that wouldn't compromise the security and prosperity of its oil-rich allies. These allies fear the accord is lenient towards Iran after its aggressive conduct in war and control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, impacting global oil markets.

Rubio's Middle East tour, the initial high-level diplomatic effort following the recent U.S.-Iran framework agreement, faced the challenge of assuaging Gulf leaders wary of potential boosts to Tehran's influence affecting the region's security balance and oil routes. During his visits to UAE and Kuwait, Rubio highlighted that the proposed deal was fair and did not disproportionately favor Iran, despite regional concerns.