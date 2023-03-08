Left Menu

Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting day-long pooja

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26 and was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 13:38 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday performed pooja for the ''betterment of the country'' after offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

The pooja began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Twitter.

''The prime minister is sending the school-hospital builders to jail, Modi ji is hugging those who looted trillions. Concerned about the situation in the country,'' the AAP said.

Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that he would pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work were being arrested while those looting the country were getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, he had said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country.

Delhi's health and education sectors were ignored for 65 years before Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain turned things around with their hard work and ensured quality education and healthcare to the poor, he had said.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''imprisoned those (Jain and Sisodia) doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced'', the chief minister had said.

''I will meditate and pray on Holi for the betterment of the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival,'' the chief minister had said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26 and was sent to judicial custody on Monday. Jain was arrested in May last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

Both of them recently resigned from the Delhi cabinet.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

