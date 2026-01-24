Delhi Criminal's Capture After Fiery Standoff

A man wanted in multiple criminal cases was apprehended by police after a brief yet intense exchange of gunfire in southeast Delhi.

Acting on intelligence regarding 22-year-old Satish Bhati's movements, law enforcement officers set up a strategic trap near MB Road. Despite being signaled to stop, Bhati resisted by attempting to flee and opened fire on the officers.

The police team managed to overpower and safely disarm Bhati during the exchange. Searches led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, six mobile phones thought to be stolen, and a motorcycle used in past crimes. Bhati, a habitual offender, is now under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)