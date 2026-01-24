Left Menu

Delhi Criminal's Capture After Fiery Standoff

In southeast Delhi, police arrested Satish Bhati, a wanted criminal, after an exchange of gunfire. Bhati, involved in multiple cases of snatching and robbery, attempted to flee but was caught. Police confiscated a pistol, suspected stolen mobile phones, and a motorcycle. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:34 IST
A man wanted in multiple criminal cases was apprehended by police after a brief yet intense exchange of gunfire in southeast Delhi.

Acting on intelligence regarding 22-year-old Satish Bhati's movements, law enforcement officers set up a strategic trap near MB Road. Despite being signaled to stop, Bhati resisted by attempting to flee and opened fire on the officers.

The police team managed to overpower and safely disarm Bhati during the exchange. Searches led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, six mobile phones thought to be stolen, and a motorcycle used in past crimes. Bhati, a habitual offender, is now under further investigation.

