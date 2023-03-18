Left Menu

Justice delivery system requires transformation with additional mechanisms: SC judge Justice Hima Kohli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:25 IST
Justice delivery system requires transformation with additional mechanisms: SC judge Justice Hima Kohli
Hima Kohli Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The ever-increasing number of litigations and the complexities of disputes have resulted in overburdening of the justice delivery system of courts in India and there is a need for transformation to strengthen the current system with additional mechanisms, Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli has said.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research and the inauguration of CONCORDIA: National ADR Fest - 2023, Justice Kohli said a skewed judge-population ratio, large number of vacancies, high inflow of cases, increased citizen awareness about their rights and the enactment of new laws are all contributing factors to the docket explosion.

''Justice delivery system has traditionally been adversarial in nature. The ever-increasing number of litigations and the complexities of the disputes have resulted in a situation in which the adjudicatory process of courts in India is overburdened. ''Our justice delivery system requires a transformation with additional mechanisms incorporated to strengthen the current court system,'' she said.

Justice Kohli said while formal adjudicatory systems for justice delivery will always exist, there are some matters involving complex legal issues that can only be resolved through court adjudication. ''But many other disputes can be resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) without overburdening the court system. That is why, in the last decade, there has been a paradigm shift in the approach,'' she said.

Justice Kohli said the main purpose of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act is to encourage the ADR method for speedy dispute resolution with little interference from the courts. ''However, it has been noticed that sometimes excessive and undue interference by the courts in arbitration proceedings has made the process tedious. The endeavour of the courts should be to keep their hands off during the course of the arbitration proceedings or even thereafter on an award being passed. ''Once the parties have elected to choose arbitration as the favoured mode of dispute resolution, it is best left to the arbitral tribunal to decide the dispute and make an award,'' she said. Highlighting the benefits of mediation, Justice Kohli said it also contributes towards the economic, financial and commercial growth of the country. ''It is a positive step towards 'access to justice'. One of the biggest advantages of mediation is that the parties are not only permitted to resolve a dispute, which may be pending in a court, but they can club all disputes pending between them in different courts and, additionally, try and resolve such disputes that may have arisen later and have yet to be litigated,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
2
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023