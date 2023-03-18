Left Menu

Manipur woman accuses colleague of raping her in Gurugram hotel

A 20-year-old woman from Manipur has lodged a police complaint, accusing her friend of raping her twice in a hotel here, officials said on Saturday.The victim joined a private company in Sector 18 in March 2022 where the accused, identified as Karan, worked as post team leader.

The victim joined a private company in Sector 18 in March 2022 where the accused, identified as Karan, worked as ''post team leader''. He had also struck up a friendship with the woman, she said in her complaint.

On June 22, the accused called the victim to a hotel in the Civil Line area and raped her. He took her to the same hotel after a few days and raped her again, the woman alleged in her complaint.

On the basis of the her complaint, an FIR was registered against Karan under Section 376 (2) N (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Line police station on Friday.

''We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (City) Rajender Dalal.

