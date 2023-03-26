Teacher kills daughter before shooting self in UP's Kasganj

A 55-year-old government school teacher allegedly shot dead his daughter on Sunday before killing himself following a fight over some issue, police said. The daughter was also a teacher at a government primary school, they said. Narendra Singh Yadav, a resident of Sadar Kotwali area here and posted at Josherwani College in Nagariya town, had a quarrel with his daughter, Juhi (26), in the afternoon over some issue, police said. In a fit of rage, Yadav allegedly shot Juhi with his licensed rifle before shooting himself. Yadav's wife was also present in the house at the time of the incident, police said. Hearing the sound of gunshots, neighbours entered the Yadav's house found Yadav and his daughter lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Both were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

After receiving the information, senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit, reached the spot. Police said both the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigating is on in the case.

