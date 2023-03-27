Left Menu

Murmu to arrive in Bengal on Monday for two-day state visit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 09:26 IST
Murmu to arrive in Bengal on Monday for two-day state visit
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Soon after arriving in the city on her maiden visit to the state after becoming the President, Murmu will visit Subhash Chandra Bose's residence the Netaji Bhavan in the southern part of the city to pay homage to the national hero.

From there she will head towards Rabindranath Tagore's residence at Jorasanko Thakurbari in central Kolkata and pay tributes to the national poet.

Murmu, will be felicitated in the evening by the West Bengal government at a programme scheduled at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present.

On Tuesday the President will grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata after paying a visit to the Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

The President is also scheduled to go to Santiniketan to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023