Mexico: Migrants set mattresses on fire at detention centre
PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:11 IST
A fire inside a Mexican immigration facility at the US border that left 39 migrants dead was started by migrants who set mattresses alight in protest after learning they would be deported, Mexico's president said Tuesday. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the incident unfortunate and said the director of country's immigration agency was on the scene.
"They never imagined that this would cause this terrible misfortune," Lopez Obrador said.
