Security situation has improved in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said an unprecedented number of tourists visited the Union territory last year as the security situation has improved.

He also said investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore have been received for industrial development.

''There is huge improvement in the law-and-order situation. It has good results as an unprecedented number of 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. This is the previous year's figure,'' Sinha told a press conference here.

''Till late night, people are enjoying Sikara rides. They are taking dinners at restaurants and hotels. Cinemas are running smoothly,'' he said.

The LG said night bus services have started in Kashmir. ''I think this has started after 30 years. Schools and colleges and universities are running smoothly. Shops remain open,'' he said.

On the Rs 1 lakh crore budget approved for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said, ''It is first budget of Amritkaal. It is the third time that Jammu and Kashmir's budget has exceeded Rs one lakh crore to order ensure development. This budget will give a fillip to the development journey during Amritkaal.'' ''We are trying to fulfil the dream of new Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years,'' he said.

The LG said the Rs 1,18,500 crore budget will fulfil the dreams of all. ''I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the core of my heart for this budget. I am indebted to the Union home minister too''.

