Pradhan unveils digital version of employability skills curriculum

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday unveiled the digital version of the employability skills curriculum for students enrolled at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The digital lessons include modules on financial and digital literacy, diversity and inclusion, career development, goal setting and entrepreneurship.

The modules, designed by Quest Alliance in alliance with Accenture, Cisco, and J P Morgan, is in sync with the upgraded employability skills curriculum which was launched by the MSDE in September 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan mentioned about the transformative power of skilling in boosting employability, shaping India's future and preparing a 21st century workforce.

He expressed his happiness that industry leaders have come together to strengthen the skilling ecosystem as well as to think on ways to leverage new technologies like AI and IoT for creating future-ready workforce and for the larger benefit of the society.

The National Education Policy (NEP) has created opportunities for learning while earning, he added.

Aimed at fulfilling the need for anytime, anywhere learning, these modules will be accessible to 2.5 million learners through the government's Bharat Skills Portal as well as other platforms, MSDE Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari said.

Developed with active industry contribution, the curriculum includes 12 modules in a bite-sized, gamified format and each lesson is followed by assessments that is designed to help learners assess the depth of their learning, Tiwari said.

The storytelling approach followed in the modules provides learners with relatable scenarios that they can apply to real-world situations, he added.

Highlighting how the digital lessons will be useful for learners, Quest Alliance CEO Aakash Sethi said it has been seen that youth gravitate towards technology that provides them the space to learn and relearn skills that they will need for the future workplace.

It is therefore imperative that any stakeholder working with youth livelihoods understand this changing landscape, Sethi said.

The digital lessons will be instrumental in introducing innovative pedagogical models like blended learning in ITIs, which will empower educators to create and lead 21st century classrooms, he added.

