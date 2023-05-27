Left Menu

Objectionable video of college professor goes viral on social media; students create ruckus in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 27-05-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 00:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Students created a ruckus on Friday after an objectionable video of a professor of a college affiliated to the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University went viral on social media, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said.

The students were pacified after police assured them of action in the matter.

Principal of the college Aalok Singh said a video of Pradeep Singh, a professor of ancient history, went viral on social media platforms on Friday. In the video, the professor is purportedly seen speaking to a female student in a vulgar manner in lieu of making her pass the BEd TET examination.

A notice has been issued to the professor, asking him to clarify his stand, the principal said, adding that the clarification will be handed over to the college management committee.

The students demanded the immediate suspension and arrest of the professor.

Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta assured the students that action will be taken in the matter after the professor gives his clarification.

Station House Officer (SHO), Line Bazar police station, Sanjay Verma said police have started investigating the matter after taking cognisance of the video.

No complaint has been submitted by the female student or anyone else, he added.

