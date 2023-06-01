Left Menu

Wrestlers' protest: TMC MPs walk out of par panel meeting

According to sources, Dev said parliamentary panels are supposed to analyse issues and policies, and as the government funds these federations they should be able to question them on policies such as forming of ICCs.Congress MP Akhilesh Singh, three others from the BJP and M Thambidurai of the AIADMK were present at the meeting.It was also attended by Secretary Sports Sujata Chaturvedi Sandeep Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India Cdre Retd P K Garg, CEO, TOPS R C Mishra, Vice Chancellor, National Sports University Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:50 IST
Wrestlers' protest: TMC MPs walk out of par panel meeting
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MPs on Thursday walked out of a parliamentary panel meeting after their demand to discuss the safety provisions for women athletes at various sports federations was rejected by its chairman and BJP MP Vivek Thakur, TMC MP Sushmita Dev said.

Thakur said the issue was not part of the meeting's agenda and was also subjudice, rejecting the demand for discussion by the TMC members.

TMC MPs -- Dev and Asit Kumar Mal-- raised the issue of the safety of women athletes at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, and asked if internal complaints committees were formed at different sports federations and if they were active, sources said.

''When West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on the streets, as a member of this standing committee on women and children, I felt compelled to walk out of the meeting because the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has failed to act. I could not have sat around as a mute spectator as the standing committee is a watchdog of public policy and not the 'pet dog' of the government,'' Dev told reporters after the meeting. According to sources, Dev said parliamentary panels are supposed to analyse issues and policies, and as the government funds these federations they should be able to question them on policies such as forming of ICCs.

Congress MP Akhilesh Singh, three others from the BJP and M Thambidurai of the AIADMK were present at the meeting.

It was also attended by Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi; Sandeep Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India; Cdre (Retd) P K Garg, CEO, TOPS; R C Mishra, Vice Chancellor, National Sports University; Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, among others. Sources said the Secretary (Sports) informed Dev that the government has no role in the functioning of sports federations and any interference by the dispensation in these federations will be against the spirit guiding sports administration globally.

According to sources, Thakur said the issue is not part of the agenda for the meeting and the matter is subjudice so the committee cannot discuss it. He also pointed out that the agenda for Thursday's meeting is India's preparation for the next Olympics after which the TMC MPs walked out of the meeting.

While Congress' Singh supported Dev, sources said he did not follow them out.

Dev had on May 9 written to Thakur on the allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers and said the committee should take a review of the implementation of all statutory laws that applied to the sports federations and other bodies and the role of the sports ministry in this regard.

She also requested that a meeting of the committee be held with a specific agenda that ensures a thorough review of this issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023