Left Menu

JJ Hospital's ophthalmology dept in 'eye' of storm, resident doctors go on strike

Lahane earlier served as the dean of J J Hospital and also Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research DMER of the state government.Dr Shubham Soni, president, JJ Hospital Chapter of MARD, said resident doctors have alleged Lahane and Parekh have been running the ophthalmology department dictatorially and in a way that clearly violates National Medical Commission NMC guidelines at multiple levels.The two surgeons do almost all the surgeries that are conducted in the department, mostly cataract surgeries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:34 IST
JJ Hospital's ophthalmology dept in 'eye' of storm, resident doctors go on strike
  • Country:
  • India

Resident doctors at the Maharashtra government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai have gone on an indefinite strike, alleging the ophthalmology department is being run in a ''dictatorial'' manner by former dean and veteran eye surgeon Dr Tatyarao Lahane and the current department head. The strike, called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), started on Wednesday (May 31) and the agitating physicians are also seeking resolution of the issue of unpaid stipends and arrears of the previous two batches.

The stir is centred around Lahane, a Padma Shri recipient who holds a record for performing the highest number of cataract surgeries, and Dr Ragini Parekh, the current head of the ophthalmology department at the Maharashtra's biggest government hospital. Lahane earlier served as the dean of J J Hospital and also Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) of the state government.

Dr Shubham Soni, president, JJ Hospital Chapter of MARD, said resident doctors have alleged Lahane and Parekh have been running the ophthalmology department ''dictatorially'' and in a way that clearly violates National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines at multiple levels.

"The two surgeons do almost all the surgeries that are conducted in the department, mostly cataract surgeries. Despite JJ Hospital being a teaching institute, hardly any attention is paid to the academics of the residents," he said.

Lahane, on the other hand, trashed the allegations levelled against him as baseless and claimed he has quit the hospital. He said nine doctors, including Parekh and himself, have ''resigned'' due to "harassment" at the hands of the hospital administration.

But Soni claimed hospital authorities have not received their resignation letters.

"The strike will not end till the demands are met," Soni said.

The sole purpose of resident doctors in this department seems to make life easier for the two surgeons while doing all preoperative work, he added.

"Dr T P Lahane, who currently holds no position at JJ Hospital, and Dr Ragini Parekh, the head of the ophthalmology department, are running the department in a dictatorial way, in contravention of numerous NMC regulations. The claims can be validated with the report of an enquiry committee set up by JJ Hospital to investigate this matter," Soni said.

In the department of ophthalmology, resident doctors have been dealing with several major issues, including a lack of surgical hands-on experience, minimal academic and research activities. They also face unpleasant and obscene language, he alleged.

Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said the state government should intervene and resolve the issue.

The striking doctors have also demanded immediate resolution of the issue of unpaid stipends for three months of the Junior Resident Batch 2022–23 and pending arrears of the 2020-21 batch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023