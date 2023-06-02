Left Menu

Need to dismantle barriers for 'Divyang' & provide equal oppurtunities to them: Radhakrishnan

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan emphasised the need for creating an inclusive environment for the physically challenged to ensure necessary resources, training and support to develop their talent.Talent knows no boundaries and it transcends physical or mental limitations, he said after inaugurating the new building of Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti here on Thursday.It is the responsibility of all of us to dismantle barriers to Divyang individuals and provide equal opportunities for them to thrive and reach their full potential.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 10:09 IST
Need to dismantle barriers for 'Divyang' & provide equal oppurtunities to them: Radhakrishnan
CP Radhakrishnan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan emphasised the need for creating an inclusive environment for the physically challenged to ensure necessary resources, training and support to develop their talent.

Talent knows no boundaries and it transcends physical or mental limitations, he said after inaugurating the new building of Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti here on Thursday.

''It is the responsibility of all of us to dismantle barriers to Divyang individuals and provide equal opportunities for them to thrive and reach their full potential. One of the first steps towards empowering Divyang individuals is to promote awareness and understanding,'' the governor said.

''Divyangs have shattered stereotypes and proven their potential from sports to arts, academia to entrepreneurship. We have witnessed remarkable performances by Paralympic athletes who have overcome physical challenges and reached the pinnacle of their respective disciplines. Their determination and unparalleled skills have inspired millions around the world. Also, in the field of arts and culture,'' Radhakrishnan said.

Apart from significant contribution in artistic pursuits, the academic realm has also witnessed exceptional achievements by Divyang individuals, Radhakrishnan said.

''Despite facing different obstacles, they have pursued education with unwavering dedication. Providing platforms and opportunities for Divyang individuals to showcase their talents and skills is essential. By doing so, we can amplify and encourage their potential,'' he said.

The governor said the new building signified an unwavering commitment to serving the needs of the underprivileged and symbolised hope, progress, and a brighter future for countless Divyang individuals in this region.

''I am happy to know that the Sahayata Samiti was started in Jaipur in the year 1975. In the last 47 years... the centre has opened more than 30 branches nationwide to serve the Divyangs locally. Apart from this, service is being provided in 35 countries all over the world. ... it provides artificial limbs, callipers, and all other rehabilitation aids and appliances (like wheelchairs, hand-paddle tricycles, crutches, etc.) to all its beneficiaries, totally free of cost,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

