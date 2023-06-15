Chhattisgarh: CM Bahgel orders launch of statewide de-addiction campaign

A few months ahead of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday ordered the launch of a public awareness campaign against addiction across the state, particularly keeping the younger generation in mind, a government official said.

The CM has asked Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to consult renowned individuals and organisations working against addiction in the country to prepare a blueprint for the campaign, he said.

The social welfare department has been asked to submit a detailed action plan in connection with the public awareness drive within a month and ensure active association of NGOs, and social, cultural and religious organisations in the campaign to make it successful, he said.

In the directive to Jain, the CM called addiction a social evil that results in serious ailments to people also causing untimely death, an official statement said.

People consume ganja, bhang, tobacco, liquor, and other such substances for addiction and the state government has been trying to prevent it and make society addiction-free. But until people are not connected with the cause, the campaign against addiction cannot be successful, Baghel said.

The rapid increase in addiction among the young generation is a matter of great concern, he said. It is necessary that a big public awareness campaign is started to save society from addiction, he said.

The CM stressed the need for holding seminars for awareness in higher secondary schools, colleges and universities.

The Congress, the governing party in the state, had promised in its manifesto for the 2018 assembly election to ban liquor in the state.

However, the CM said last month that he didn’t have the courage to ban alcohol in the state after witnessing deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor and other harmful substances when licensed outlets were shut during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

He also underscored the importance of running campaigns against not just liquor but all kinds of addiction.

