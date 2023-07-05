ZuAI Announces a INR 4 crore Fundraise Led by Prime Venture Partners

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India ZuAI, a Bangalore-based GenAI startup, today announced that it has raised INR 4 crore in seed funding led by Prime Venture Partners. The groundbreaking AI-powered personal tutor for students aims to enhance academic outcomes for one hundred million students in the next three years. This investment will propel the startup's (which was previously backed by 100X.VC) mission of providing personalized and effective learning experiences to students in India.

Founders Anubhav Mishra and Arpit Jain stumbled upon the idea of revolutionizing the education sector with Generative AI while building ZuPay and recently launched ZuAI for select pilot users. Since then it has received enthusiastic reviews and love from over 35,000 students. Over 4500 students are using it daily for their studies with students from grades 7 to 10 using it the most. The company plans to add more sophisticated tools which will allow learners to generate a study lecture within 5 minutes on any topic in the future. It will also offer adaptive test series that will enable learners to see progress in any topic they are learning.

ZuAI is aligned with the Indian CBSE, ICSE & State Board curriculum and is built on the NCERT recommended text books to provide a curriculum-based learning which is inline with the syllabus. ZuAI offers students a personalized and adaptive learning experience across various subjects. It is designed for students in grades 4-10 and helps them to learn from their prescribed textbooks, prepare for exams, revise concepts and generate notes on any topic. It boasts a range of cutting-edge features such as personalized learning paths, interactive lessons with multimedia resources, real-time feedback, comprehensive performance analytics, and 24x7 accessibility. ZuAI also supports multiple languages for a more inclusive learning experience for the student. It addresses individual learning styles and pace of every student to provide an always ready, infinitely patient, interactive tutor which is tailored to each learner's needs. It has the capability to generate any number of practice questions, providing learners ample opportunity to practice and solidify their understanding of any lesson or concept. By tailoring the learning experience to each student's unique needs, ZuAI aims to reshape the future of education.

According to Bloom's 2 sigma problem, 98% of students who receive one-to-one tutoring outperform peers who do not. It also notes that one-to-one tutoring is too expensive for most societies to bear on a large scale and here is where technologies like GenAI can prove to be transformational by providing affordable high quality educational tools to all. By providing access to personalized learning, ZuAI offers a new way of tutoring for hundreds of students who until now have had limited access to learning tools. A recent survey conducted by Intelligent, a prominent platform for higher-education planning, found that 85% students who have had the opportunity to utilize both ChatGPT and traditional tutoring sessions perceive ChatGPT as a more effective learning tool compared to traditional tutoring. Additionally, 96% of parents with school-age children also hold the belief that their children achieve better outcomes by studying with ChatGPT.

The funding round was led by Prime Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm specializing in early-stage technology startups. The firm's deep expertise and commitment to supporting transformative technology initiatives for India made them an ideal partner for ZuAI.

Supporting Quotes Anubhav Mishra, co-founder, ZuAI "We started ZuAI with a simple vision of enabling all students to have access to a personal tutor 24x7 and make learning interactive and personalized so that they can learn at their own pace. This investment will empower us to improve our platform's capabilities, reach more students in India, and make a lasting impact on their educational journey." Sanjay Swamy, managing partner, Prime Venture Partners ''GenAI is driving a massive transformation in education and ZuAI's key insight is that curriculum-based education is where the action is, and where a personalized tutor can truly change outcomes for students. We're delighted to back the ZuAI team to help students benefit from the state-of-the-art in AI, while also giving parents the comfort that their children will get coaching that is both relevant and curriculum specific, without the broader distractions of the Internet." Ninad Karpe, founder & partner, 100X.VC As the first investor in Zu Technologies, we are delighted that they have raised the next round of funding. We believe that ZuAi is on a path to bring about a paradigm shift in the education sector in India and we are excited about the potential it holds for rapid growth." About ZuAI ZuAI is an educational technology tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a unique and interactive learning experience for children and teenagers. ZuAI helps kids & teens learn in an interactive way where they can use AI to talk to their books, ask them questions and help prepare for tests following the official CBSE, ICSE and state board curriculum. The company helps every learner have access to the same level of intelligent resources to ace and learn any concept. For more information, please see https://www.zuapp.co/.

