KPMG in India Kick-Starts Search for Innovative Startups in Energy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India This search coincides with KPMG in India's annual flagship Energy and Natural Resources Conclave – ENRich and will be conducted via KPMG Illuminate, a systematic, end-to-end innovation management platform for early-stage startups and another one for mature startups. Applicants will undergo a preliminary screening process under each category and subsequently would be given the opportunity to present their solution to a panel of esteemed jury including KPMG partners and industry experts. For more details view – ENRich 2023 startup search. The wining startups identified in the search would be felicitated by KPMG's Leadership at the ENRich 2023 Innovation Summit, to be held in New Delhi on 10 October 2023 during ENRich 2023's two-day event.

The winners will be entered into KPMG Matchi, a startup database which connects innovative startups to potential clients. They may also be invited to explore possible joint pilots / joint value propositions alongside KPMG in India to find opportunities to deploy winning solutions that are mutually beneficial.

They may also have the opportunity to be involved with our startup-centred Open Innovation Platform and/or the Global Tech Innovation Challenge or have a chance to be featured at KPMG Innovation Kaleidoscope or KPMG Climate Change and Global Decarbonization Center. To provide further support to startups, an 'Innovation Lounge' will be set up at ENRich 2023 event to showcase innovative solutions aligned to the core event theme.

It is time to take the first step There is only one question that needs to be answered today: are you an innovative startup with a solution that can help address the challenge of "Growing with Less"? If the answer is "yes," take the first step. Registrations are now open for the event: ENRich 2023 Startup Search Registration Form. Tell us about you, your startup, and your solution, and we will support you in taking the next step from there.

​About ENRich ENRich is KPMG in India's annual Energy & Natural Resources (ENR) Conclave. This year we will be organising the 14th edition of ENRich. Over the last decade and half, ENRich has evolved into India's premier platform for ENR professionals to discuss and suggest innovative solutions to help build a sustainable and inclusive energy future. The Conclave has brought together stakeholders to share insights and deliberate on several topics such as energy security and sustainability, transformation in the energy sector, decarbonising energy sector and digital transformation among other relevant themes. The emergent solutions have been subsequently shared with policy makers and sector professionals after each Conclave. This event is usually attended by CXOs, government representatives, investors, and corporates from across the globe. It prominently features KPMG's sector capabilities, innovation, and digital prowess with a vision for a sustainable future. The theme for ENRich 2023 is 'Growing with Less".

About KPMG in India KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets, and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara, and Vijayawada. KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused, and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

