Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 293 crore for neuroscience, ophthalmology institute in Jaipur

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 293.79 crore to establish the Institute of Neurosciences and Ophthalmology in Sawai Man Singh Medical College here, a statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the construction of a 9-storey building with a 3-storey parking facility for the said institute, the statement said.

The building will be constructed in the premises of the nursing hostel near Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the statement said, adding Rs 50 crore will be spent on it this year.

The chief minister had announced the establishment of the institute in this year's budget and the construction of the Rs 75-crore parking facility during the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill.

In another decision by the state government, the proposal for the creation of 49 new posts for the management and operation of the Gandhi Darshan Museum in Jaipur has been approved.

