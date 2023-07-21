Left Menu

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Thiaga Rajan says state to adopt Telangana’s IT policy

He further said that though Tamil Nadu was supposed to be on par with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the desired growth has not been achieved in the IT sector because of earlier governments.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:18 IST
Tamil Nadu IT Minister Thiaga Rajan says state to adopt Telangana’s IT policy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ptrmadurai)
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu will implement Telangana’s IT policies and strategies in the southern state, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Friday here.

The minister is on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the robust IT sector here, an official release said.

Thiaga Rajan and his team met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao at the Telangana State Secretariat.

Today, on the second day of the visit, the team visited Telangana’s innovation ecosystem which includes the T-Works, T-Hub, WE Hub, and T-Fiber office in Gachibowli here. Later, they met with stakeholders in the IT sector, at Tech Mahindra campus. IT Department officials explained to the minister the initiatives of the Telangana government, it said.

Thiaga Rajan said that Telangana achieved remarkable development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and that Hyderabad accomplished robust growth in the IT sector. He further said that though Tamil Nadu was supposed to be on par with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the desired growth has not been achieved in the IT sector because of earlier governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023