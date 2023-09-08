Left Menu

Counting of votes begins for Dhupguri by-election in West Bengal

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district amid tight security, officials said.The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded, they said.The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University.The counting of votes began at 8 am.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 08-09-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 08:04 IST
Counting of votes begins for Dhupguri by-election in West Bengal
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district amid tight security, officials said.

The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded, they said.

The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University.

''The counting of votes began at 8 am. There is a three-tier security around the venue of the counting,'' an election official said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray on July 25.

The ruling TMC has fielded college professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, while the BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. The CPI(M) has fielded folk singer Ishwar Chandra Roy, and the Congress supported him.

