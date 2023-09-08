Counting of votes begins for Dhupguri by-election in West Bengal
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district amid tight security, officials said.The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded, they said.The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University.The counting of votes began at 8 am.
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district amid tight security, officials said.
The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded, they said.
The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University.
''The counting of votes began at 8 am. There is a three-tier security around the venue of the counting,'' an election official said.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray on July 25.
The ruling TMC has fielded college professor Nirmal Chandra Roy, while the BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. The CPI(M) has fielded folk singer Ishwar Chandra Roy, and the Congress supported him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jammu industry body calls for bandh on Saturday against smart meters, toll plaza collection
US embassy officials meet former J-K deputy CM Nirmal Singh in Jammu
Jammu: Activist group observes hunger strike demanding release of members detained on Monday
J&K chief secy calls for ways to cut travel time on Srinagar-Jammu national highway
Defence minister likely to attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu next month