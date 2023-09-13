Left Menu

Odisha: Primary teachers' stir enters 6th day, demands permanent jobs

Despite the Odisha governments appeal to withdraw their strike, over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers continued their protests across the state.Members of the United Primary Teachers Federation launched the indefinite cease-work agitation on September 8, demanding the abolition of the contractual appointment system, salary as per the central pay system and reimplementation of the old pension.

The indefinite cease-work protests by primary teachers of state-run schools in Odisha entered the sixth day on Wednesday as they have been pressing for the abolition of the contractual appointment system and the reimplementation of old pension. Despite the Odisha government's appeal to withdraw their strike, over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers continued their protests across the state.

Members of the United Primary Teachers Federation launched the indefinite cease-work agitation on September 8, demanding the abolition of the contractual appointment system, salary as per the central pay system and reimplementation of the old pension. Teachers of around 56,000 primary schools have been staging demonstrations in front of block education offices (BEOs) across Odisha. School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi appealed to the agitating teachers to return to schools and said the government was ''sympathetically considering their demands''.

A meeting was held between the agitating teachers and the authorities concerned but no decision was taken there, All Odisha Primary School Teachers' Association president Brahmananda Maharana said.

During the meeting, the government had urged the teachers to withdraw their stir as the review process is in progress, an official said. "Instead of looking into our demands, the government has constituted a sub-committee. When an inter-ministerial panel has already been constituted, what is the need of the sub-committee?," Maharana asked.

He also alleged that the sub-committee was formed ''only to delay the process''.

''So, we have resolved to continue our demonstration aggressively from today," Maharana said.

