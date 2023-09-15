Left Menu

In letter to Bihar CM, Maliwal urges SIT probe, fast-track court trial in Saharsa rape case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:46 IST
Swati Maliwal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
DCW chief Swati Maliwal urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form an SIT to investigate the rape of a student in school in Saharsa and called for a trial in a fast-track court.

In a letter addressed to Kumar sent on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief called for a “rigorous investigation” into the incident and said the state government should extend legal aid and compensation to the victim.

Maliwal said the DCW has received a complaint regarding the ''deeply distressing'' incident.

''It is alleged that the 30-year-old son of the school manager sexually assaulted the young girl inside the school continuously for over two years. It is also alleged that the accused made the video of the girl and blackmailed her,'' she said in the letter.

The complainant has also alleged that the woman principal of the school regularly assisted the accused in carrying out the crime, Maliwal said.

''An FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused persons have been arrested. However, the survivor has informed the Commission that till date, no one from the Bihar Government has met her.

“Further legal aid and compensation is yet to reach her. Also, the family of the survivor has raised concerns regarding the manner in which investigation is being carried out in the matter,'' she said. Noting that the ''heart-wrenching'' incident has left the young survivor ''deeply traumatised'', Maliwal urged the chief minister to get the matter investigated by an SIT to ensure a ''rigorous and comprehensive investigation''.

''In order to assist the survivor, the government should appoint a special prosecutor in the case which should be urgently heard in a fast track court,'' the DCW said.

Maliwal said it is the duty of the state to ensure that she receives adequate compensation to help her overcome her trauma.

The state should also facilitate proper medical treatment and rehabilitation of the survivor and a senior representative from the government should meet the family of the girl urgently and “help them in all ways possible,'' she said in the letter.

