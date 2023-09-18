Left Menu

90,000 visit Shankri Devta mela in J-K's Udhampur, pay obeisance at Shiva temple

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:32 IST
90,000 visit Shankri Devta mela in J-K's Udhampur, pay obeisance at Shiva temple
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Over 90,000 devotees paid obeisance at the ancient temple of Shankri Devta during a three-day temple fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Monday.

The Shankri Devta mela concluded on Sunday night in Panchari block.

''Over 90,000 people from different areas of the region flocked to the historic mela and paid obeisance at the Shiva temple,'' the officials said.

The Shankri Devta temple is situated on a hillock in Meer village in a scenic spot which is surrounded by meadows, lofty mountains and lush green forests. While addressing the gathering, District Development Council Chairperson Lal Chand and Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai emphasised that such temple fairs play a crucial role in exchanging cultural and traditional values and spreading the message of brotherhood, peace, and prosperity.

Stressing that these melas are an indispensable part of Jammu's culture, they said it is important to preserve them as they represent the region's rich culture and traditional values.

Visitors to the three-day mela witnessed exhilarating performances, including folk music and dance besides theme-based skits depicting the cultural traditions the region enacted by students of local educational institutions and folk artists, officials said.

Numerous departmental stalls, temporary sweet shops, toy shops and other fun items set up by local and outside vendors were the main attractions for the general public visiting the fair, they added.

