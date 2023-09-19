West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose calls on President Murmu
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
''Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the President's office said in a post on X, along with pictures of the meeting.
Bose briefed the president on the steps taken to ensure the autonomy of the universities and improve the quality of education in West Bengal, officials at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata said.
