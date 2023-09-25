Left Menu

Panel to probe 'irregularities' in fee recovery by pvt college in Solan: HP Education Minister

He also demanded that state quota seats at the private college, which have been reduced, should be increased to 50 per cent.If any student opposes charging an excess fee, he is either denied admission or threatened that he would be failed, Dharmani said.Responding to Dharmani, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said a committee headed by the Education Secretary would be set to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the recovery of fees by the college.

A committee would be set up to probe the allegations of ''irregularities'' in the recovery of fees by Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College in Solan, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister announced in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The matter was raised by Rajesh Dharmani of Congress, who alleged that the university was charging excess fees from students under the management quota. He also demanded that state quota seats at the private college, which have been reduced, should be increased to 50 per cent.

If any student opposes charging an excess fee, he is either denied admission or threatened that he would be failed, Dharmani said.

Responding to Dharmani, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said a committee headed by the Education Secretary would be set to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the recovery of fees by the college.

