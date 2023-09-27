International conclave in Kerala to discuss role of Generative AI in education sector

An international conclave on Generative AI will be held in the Kerala capital this week to explore the ability of computer programmes to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings in the higher education sector, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu said here on Wednesday.

The two-day conference from September 30 is being organised by the Kerala Department of Higher Education, Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), and the Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

Bindu said a wide variety of topics regarding the integration of Generative AI for the benefit of higher education and its downfalls will be discussed in detail at the conclave, and the experts will summarise their recommendations and submit them to the government.

''Experts from the fields of education, business, and industry will discuss the various aspects of generative AI and the scope of it in education in the conclave. We are looking at options for using AI to improve the field of education,'' Bindu told PTI.

She said ahead of the conclave, seminars on AI are being conducted in engineering colleges, applied science colleges, polytechnics, extension centres, and technical higher secondary schools under the IHRD.

The minister said students, teachers, industrialists, technological experts, and others who are interested can participate in the conference either online or in person.

The number of participants has been restricted to 150.

The minister said the conclave would discuss the quality of education, plagiarism in the field of education, training for teachers, assessment of students, protecting the values of education, and different models of AI during the period of Generative AI.

