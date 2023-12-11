Want universities to be strong driver of country's inclusive development process: Haryana Guv

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said he wants the universities and colleges not only to be a seat of excellence in terms of teaching but also a strong driver of the country's inclusive development process.

''I want my universities and colleges not only to be a seat of excellence in terms of teaching but also a strong driver of the country's inclusive development process, ensuring the accomplishment of the cherished goal by 2047,'' he said.

The governor was addressing a workshop at the Raj Bhavan here on the topic ''Viksit Bharat-2047'' in which the vice-chancellors of the universities, the heads of institutes and the faculty members from across Haryana were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the vice-chancellors of the universities, the heads of institutes and the faculty members at workshops organised at the Raj Bhavans across the country earlier through video conferencing.

''The 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth' workshop is a wonderful platform for the Yuva Shakti to actively engage and contribute in the journey towards a developed India,'' the prime minister said in a post on X. The governor in his address to the gathering said, ''Our vice chancellors must ensure that emails are sent to the students clearly stating the purpose of the ideas for Viksit Bharat@2047 campaign and asking them to give their suggestions on it.'' Referring to the prime minister's address, Dattatreya said, ''Just now we have heard our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who shared his vision and roadmap for making India a developed nation by 2047.'' ''We have 24 years to work with all dedication and unwavering commitment to realise our shared goals as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi ji while launching Viksit Bharat@2047 ideas portal,'' he added.

The governor said the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 is an ambitious objective that reflects the collective aspirations of the country's citizens and leadership.

''It envisions a future where the nation transcends its current challenges and achieves comprehensive socio-economic progress,'' he added.

To encourage the students to share their ideas of a developed India, the governor said that a social media campaign should be initiated to encourage them to become an active partner in making India a developed nation by 2047.

''I request you all to ensure that we have dedicated ten minutes for deliberations on Viksit Bharat at the start of day in the college,'' he added.

Dattatreya said that the universities have a large number of affiliated colleges as well.

''Let us quickly plan a roadmap to Viksit Bharat Utsav by involving the students in discussions and debates,'' he added.

The governor further said that India's New Education Policy (NEP) is very much aligned with the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

''Skill development and entrepreneurial ecosystem are two significant pillars of the new NEP, which will go a long way in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,'' said Dattatreya.

''We have examples of Japan, Germany, Singapore and South Korea, which rose against extreme odds and transformed their turning points to become economic giants. India in the 'Amrit Kaal' is also at the cusp of such an opportunity,'' he added.

