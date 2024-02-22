Khandu distributes appointment letters to fresh govt recruits

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 1,256 people who had successfully appeared in the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 conducted by the state Staff Selection Board last year.

To mark the new appointments in various state government departments, Chief Minister Pema Khandu symbolically handed over 'offer letters' to 30 recruits at a 'Rozgar Mela' organised by the state Youth Affairs Department here.

Khandu congratulated the successful candidates and hailed them for earning a government job on their own merit.

''Earlier, most of the Group C and D posts were filled by departments concerned on the basis of recommendations or insistence of political leaders and senior officers. Those who had no connections with the affluent were left high and dry.

''To do away with such corrupt practices and to provide all eligible youths a level playing field, we created the APSSB (Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board) and today it is bearing fruits,'' he said.

The chief minister said the staff selection board could have been established with a cabinet notification but he chose to do so through an Act so that it couldn't be ''tampered with in future to suit the whims and fancies of powers to be''.

He expressed satisfaction with the board and lauded it for conducting recruitment examinations for various Group C and D posts in a fair and transparent manner.

''You all need to be proud of yourselves. You didn't choose the easy way of seeking recommendations. You studied hard and secured a government job. Wherever you go, you will hold your head high!'' Khandu said.

''The workforce we are getting through APSSB and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Group A and B) will ensure that in the next five to 10 years, the state government will be run by people who are in their respective posts on pure merit. Governance will change,'' Khandu said.

''The infusion of these talented individuals into the government workforce will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver services promptly, furthering the welfare of our beloved citizens,'' he added.

Talking about the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the chief minister said that the new chairman and members have assumed office and after putting in place a stringent SOP, examinations will be conducted for various Group A and B posts.

He said that more than 1,000 posts have been handed over to the commission for conducting recruitment examinations but are lying vacant due to the paper leak fiasco.

Hoping that the commission conducts the examination soon, Khandu advised the successful candidates of the Group C and D posts to appear for the examination conducted by the commission if they are eligible.

''In my interaction with a few of you, I got to know that many of you are well qualified. You will always have an advantage as you are already well prepared. If you work hard, I am sure many of you will qualify for Group A and B posts,'' he opined.

Khandu claimed that the state government has, in the last 7-8 years, created about 17,500 government jobs.

On the sidelines of the job fair, Khandu also flagged off twenty-six 1098-Child Helpline vehicles from Chimpu near here.

The 1098-Child Helpline is an initiative under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development under the Mission Vatsalaya scheme, which aims to support and sustain children in difficult circumstances.

