58th Batch of AFMC Graduates Commissioned into Armed Forces

112 medical graduates from the 58th batch of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, were commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces, with 87 Gentlemen Cadets and 25 Lady Cadets joining the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:29 IST
A total of 112 medical graduates of the 58th batch of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, have been commissioned into the armed forces, officials on Thursday said.

Of these 112 cadets commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services, 87 are Gentlemen Cadets and 25 are Lady Cadets. 81 of them were commissioned into the Army, 10 commissioned into the Navy and 14 commissioned into the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

''In a spectacular ceremony one hundred and twelve medical graduates of the 58th batch of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, were commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces on April 25 at Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, AFMC,'' the ministry said.

The chief guest at the ceremony was Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) and Senior Colonel Commandant, Army Medical Corps, Lt Gen Daljit Singh.

The DGAFMS reviewed the Commissioning parade that was commanded by medical cadet (now Lieutenant) Sushil Kumar Singh, the statement said.

Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, Lt Gen Singh exhorted them to serve the country and the armed forces with utmost dedication and wished them a bright and prosperous future. ''The cadets from the 58th batch of AFMC performed exceptionally well in the MUHS winter 2023 examinations and a total of one hundred and forty seven cadets graduated including five cadets from friendly foreign countries,'' it added.

Academic awards presentation ceremony was held after the spectacular commissioning ceremony.

The President's Gold Medal and the Kalinga Trophy are two of the most prestigious awards of the college.

The President's Gold Medal was this year awarded to Flying Officer Ayush Jaiswal and the Kalinga Trophy to Surgeon Sub Lieutenant Bani Kaur, the statement said.

Ranked amongst the top five medical colleges in the country, globally acknowledged for providing quality medical education and healthcare services, the AFMC was awarded the President's Colour by President Droupadi Murmu on December 1, 2023 for 75 glorious years of service to the nation, it said.

It was also awarded the Chief of Defence Staff Unit Citation by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on March 18 this year, the statement said.

The event was attended among others by senior serving officers, veterans, faculty officers, medical and nursing cadets, and parents and families of cadets who were commissioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

