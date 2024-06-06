Left Menu

Concerns Over NEET-UG 2023 Results: Allegations of Irregularities

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has raised concerns about possible irregularities in the NEET-UG 2023 results, affecting 24 lakh students. He questioned the National Examination Agency (NTA) and the government’s accountability, particularly pointing out the 67 candidates achieving perfect scores and the surprising results from a single examination center in Faridabad.

Updated: 06-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:43 IST
Randeep Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has flagged potential irregularities in the recently announced NEET-UG 2023 results, urging the government to uphold accountability. According to Surjewala, the future of approximately 24 lakh students hangs in the balance due to the alleged discrepancies.

Surjewala highlighted a striking anomaly where 67 candidates secured a perfect score of 720 out of 720, an occurrence he deemed impossible due to the nature of the NEET examination, which deducts marks for incorrect answers. 'Is it conceivable that 67 individuals achieved 100% accuracy? Is this just a coincidence or an alarming experiment?' he queried, noting that past years only saw a single topper.

Further complicating the matter, Surjewala pointed out that many of these top-ranking candidates hailed from the same examination center in Faridabad, Haryana, where additional discrepancies such as the wrongful distribution of question papers were reported. He called for a thorough investigation to restore the credibility of the examination that impacts millions of students.

