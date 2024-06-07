Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Calls for NEET Probe Amid Allegations of Mark Inflation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam. Many candidates have complained about inflated marks leading to top ranks, raising concerns about the examination's credibility. The National Testing Agency has denied any wrongdoing.

In a significant turn of events, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called for a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam.

The accusations from numerous aspirants regarding inflated marks have sparked widespread concern. Specifically, the claim that 67 candidates achieved top ranks—including six from a single exam centre—has raised eyebrows.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, categorically denied any misconduct, attributing higher scores to changes in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for lost time during the exams. Gehlot expressed the importance of integrity in the examination process, urging the central government and NTA to conduct a proper investigation without delay. Highlighting the issue earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a resolution to students' complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

