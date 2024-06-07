Ashok Gehlot Calls for NEET Probe Amid Allegations of Mark Inflation

In a significant turn of events, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called for a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET medical entrance exam.

The accusations from numerous aspirants regarding inflated marks have sparked widespread concern. Specifically, the claim that 67 candidates achieved top ranks—including six from a single exam centre—has raised eyebrows.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, categorically denied any misconduct, attributing higher scores to changes in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for lost time during the exams. Gehlot expressed the importance of integrity in the examination process, urging the central government and NTA to conduct a proper investigation without delay. Highlighting the issue earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a resolution to students' complaints.

