Kerala Takes Strides to Prevent Rabies in Schools

In a recent move to combat rabies infection, the Kerala government has introduced comprehensive guidelines to prevent stray dogs from staying and breeding on school grounds. These measures aim to safeguard students from potential health risks.

Announced by the General Education Department and guided by Minister V. Sivankutty, the guidelines also emphasize the importance of educating students about rabies. The awareness campaign includes encouraging students to promptly report any incidents of animal bites or scratches to teachers or parents.

A special assembly, in collaboration with the Health Department, is set to take place on June 13 in all schools across the state. This initiative has been mandated by Minister Sivankutty, who has instructed all Deputy Directors of Education to ensure its implementation.

