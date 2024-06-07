Left Menu

Kerala Takes Strides to Prevent Rabies in Schools

The Kerala government issued guidelines aimed at preventing the breeding and stay of stray dogs on school premises to protect students from rabies. The directives also focus on awareness and prompt reporting of incidents. A special school assembly on June 13 will further educate on this issue.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:17 IST
Kerala Takes Strides to Prevent Rabies in Schools
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent move to combat rabies infection, the Kerala government has introduced comprehensive guidelines to prevent stray dogs from staying and breeding on school grounds. These measures aim to safeguard students from potential health risks.

Announced by the General Education Department and guided by Minister V. Sivankutty, the guidelines also emphasize the importance of educating students about rabies. The awareness campaign includes encouraging students to promptly report any incidents of animal bites or scratches to teachers or parents.

A special assembly, in collaboration with the Health Department, is set to take place on June 13 in all schools across the state. This initiative has been mandated by Minister Sivankutty, who has instructed all Deputy Directors of Education to ensure its implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024