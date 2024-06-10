Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan Retains Education Portfolio in Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Dharmendra Pradhan continues as Education Minister in the Narendra Modi government, with Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar appointed as ministers of state for education. Pradhan, winning his Lok Sabha seat after 15 years, previously led the implementation of the National Education Policy and is recognized for his contributions in various ministries.

Dharmendra Pradhan will retain his role as the Education Minister in the Narendra Modi government, the President Secretariat announced on Monday. Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar have been appointed as ministers of state for education.

Chaudhary will also serve as MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, while Majumdar takes on an additional role as MoS in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Pradhan, who has been a significant BJP figure in Odisha, returned to the Lok Sabha by defeating Biju Janata Dal's Pranab Prakash Das with a margin of more than 1.19 lakh votes. He has previously overseen the implementation of the ambitious National Education Policy (NEP) and was known for his record tenure in the petroleum ministry.

