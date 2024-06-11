Left Menu

West Bengal Expands 'Yogyashree' Scheme to Broader Student Categories

The West Bengal government has announced the inclusion of minority, OBC, and general category students in its 'Yogyashree' scheme, previously aimed at SC and ST students. The scheme provides free training for engineering and medical exams. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted its success and expanded the number of training centers and trainee intake.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:08 IST
West Bengal Expands 'Yogyashree' Scheme to Broader Student Categories
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its 'Yogyashree' scheme, which will now benefit students from minority, OBC, and general categories.

Originally launched in January, the initiative aims to provide free training to SC and ST students for engineering and medical courses.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the scheme's success among SC/ST students, revealing impressive results in various competitive exams.

"We are now extending the benefits to boys and girls of Minority, OBC, and General categories," she stated.

In 2024, 'Yogyashree' trainees secured 23 ranks in JEE (Advanced), 75 in JEE (Main), 432 in WBJEE, and 110 in NEET. Recognizing the critical value of this training for disadvantaged students, the government has increased the number of centers to 50 and the trainee count to 2,000, starting from Class XI for improved preparation," added the Chief Minister.

Banerjee concluded, "Our aim is for more students from weaker sections to become engineers and doctors in larger numbers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024