West Bengal Expands 'Yogyashree' Scheme to Broader Student Categories
The West Bengal government has announced the inclusion of minority, OBC, and general category students in its 'Yogyashree' scheme, previously aimed at SC and ST students. The scheme provides free training for engineering and medical exams. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted its success and expanded the number of training centers and trainee intake.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its 'Yogyashree' scheme, which will now benefit students from minority, OBC, and general categories.
Originally launched in January, the initiative aims to provide free training to SC and ST students for engineering and medical courses.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the scheme's success among SC/ST students, revealing impressive results in various competitive exams.
"We are now extending the benefits to boys and girls of Minority, OBC, and General categories," she stated.
In 2024, 'Yogyashree' trainees secured 23 ranks in JEE (Advanced), 75 in JEE (Main), 432 in WBJEE, and 110 in NEET. Recognizing the critical value of this training for disadvantaged students, the government has increased the number of centers to 50 and the trainee count to 2,000, starting from Class XI for improved preparation," added the Chief Minister.
Banerjee concluded, "Our aim is for more students from weaker sections to become engineers and doctors in larger numbers."
