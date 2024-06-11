Left Menu

Jharkhand Closes Schools Amid Severe Heatwave

All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed from June 12 to June 15 due to a severe heatwave. With temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in some regions, the School Education and Literacy Department issued an emergency order to protect students and staff.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:15 IST
In response to an unprecedented heatwave gripping Jharkhand, the state government declared the closure of all educational institutions until June 15. Meteorological data indicated temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius in certain areas, prompting urgent intervention from the School Education and Literacy Department.

The order mandates a temporary halt in operations for government, non-government, and private schools, affecting thousands of students across the state. The aim is to safeguard the well-being of children from the stifling heat, which shows no signs of abating in the near future.

School authorities and parents have welcomed the move, considering it a necessary step to prevent heat-related illnesses. The weather office forecasts that this extreme weather pattern is likely to persist in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

