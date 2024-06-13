Left Menu

Maharashtra School Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Fee-Related Student Segregation

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a hearing about students allegedly segregated in a Thane school due to non-payment of fees. The commission emphasized that children should not be humiliated to extract fees. A seminar will be conducted to explain the fee process.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) investigated claims on Thursday that some students were segregated in a Thane school over non-payment of fees, an official reported.

Thane Zilla Parishad education officers Lalita Dahitule and Balasaheb Rakshe disclosed during the hearing that, upon visiting the Thane Police School, they witnessed partial treatment of students who had not paid fees for the current academic year. These students were reportedly placed separately in the assembly area, according to a statement by MSCPCR.

MSCPCR's chairperson Susieben Shah affirmed that, while fee payment is necessary, it should never lead to children's humiliation. Shah reiterated that fee payment is a contract between parents and the school, urging digital solutions and transparent fee procedures. Shah further instructed the school to hold a seminar detailing the fee application process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

