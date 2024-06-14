Brigadier's Call: Advance National Duty with Defense Studies in Schools

Kargil War veteran Brigadier Sudhir Sawant (retired) emphasized the necessity of integrating defense studies into school curriculums to instill a sense of national duty among students during a press conference on Friday.

Highlighting the prevailing conditions within the nation, Brigadier Sawant pointed out the critical need for youth engagement in the defense sector.

"Imparting knowledge of defense to students will significantly contribute to fostering their sense of national duty," stated Sawant, who currently serves as the chairman of the Forum for Strategic Studies.

