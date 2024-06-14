Union Ministry Cracks Down on NEET Irregularities Amid Rising Controversy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan affirmed on Friday that the government would not tolerate any malpractice or irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Addressing the row surrounding the NEET exams, he stated that accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be enforced if lapses are identified.

Amid allegations of irregularities and inflated scores, the NTA faces scrutiny. Pradhan mentioned actions taken against six centers where exam papers were incorrectly distributed, indicating that every detail is under examination and that the accountability would be determined based on the severity of the lapses. He assured that the government is committed to protecting NEET candidates' interests and that the process will proceed with fairness and transparency.

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the issue, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe to secure the future of students. However, Pradhan dismissed allegations of a NEET scam cover-up and explained that reductions in the NEET syllabus and increased competition had impacted results. He also stated that reforms in the NTA's exam processes are ongoing.

