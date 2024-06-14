Left Menu

Union Ministry Cracks Down on NEET Irregularities Amid Rising Controversy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has declared that the government will not tolerate any malpractice or irregularities in NEET. He emphasized accountability for the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid criticisms of irregularities. Measures are being taken, including possible reforms and a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe to safeguard students' futures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:58 IST
Union Ministry Cracks Down on NEET Irregularities Amid Rising Controversy
Union Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan affirmed on Friday that the government would not tolerate any malpractice or irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Addressing the row surrounding the NEET exams, he stated that accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be enforced if lapses are identified.

Amid allegations of irregularities and inflated scores, the NTA faces scrutiny. Pradhan mentioned actions taken against six centers where exam papers were incorrectly distributed, indicating that every detail is under examination and that the accountability would be determined based on the severity of the lapses. He assured that the government is committed to protecting NEET candidates' interests and that the process will proceed with fairness and transparency.

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the issue, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe to secure the future of students. However, Pradhan dismissed allegations of a NEET scam cover-up and explained that reductions in the NEET syllabus and increased competition had impacted results. He also stated that reforms in the NTA's exam processes are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024