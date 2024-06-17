Govt Promises Strong Action Against NTA Irregularities in NEET 2024
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan warned of strict actions against NTA functionaries implicated in NEET 2024 irregularities during a visit to Sambalpur, Odisha. Issues such as grace marks and insufficient exam time surfaced, prompting a mandated re-examination for 1,563 students per the Supreme Court's order.
The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced stringent actions against National Testing Agency (NTA) functionaries involved in irregularities during the NEET 2024 examination.
Speaking in Sambalpur, Odisha, Pradhan detailed two key issues: the improper allocation of grace marks and insufficient exam time for some students.
In accordance with a Supreme Court order, the government directed a re-examination for 1,563 students and assured stringent actions against guilty officials.
