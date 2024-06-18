Left Menu

DUSU Appeals to CM Yogi Adityanath for Dedicated Hostel in Delhi

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to create a 1,000-bed hostel in Delhi for students from Uttar Pradesh. The proposal addresses the significant hardships these students face in finding affordable and secure living spaces, impacting their academic and personal well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:41 IST
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish a dedicated hostel for students from Uttar Pradesh who are studying in the national capital. The request emphasizes the need for a 1,000-bed facility to address the accommodation challenges faced by these students.

DUSU joint secretary Sachin Baisla stated that the chief minister has assured measures will be taken in this regard. Baisla met with Adityanath to discuss the issue, stressing the difficulties that students from economically weaker sections encounter in finding appropriate living conditions in Delhi.

'Many students come from rural areas and economically weaker backgrounds, struggling to secure safe and healthy housing in the capital. This impacts their academic performance and safety,' Baisla wrote in the memorandum. He urged for swift action to set up a specific hostel to ease these hardships.

