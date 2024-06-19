Left Menu

World Wide Technology Expands Educational Impact with Kalisu Foundation Collaboration

World Wide Technology (WWT) is partnering with the Kalisu Foundation to enhance educational opportunities and STEM programs in Karnataka, India. The initiative has already established 11 libraries and impacted over 3,324 children. WWT's efforts emphasize educational growth, cultural enrichment and community impact as part of its broader mission.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:05 IST
In a significant move to bolster educational opportunities and STEM enrichment in Karnataka, World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced an expanded collaboration with the Kalisu Foundation. This strategic alliance aims to provide students with hands-on experiences, from robotics competitions to interactive storytelling.

'By combining WWT's technical expertise with Kalisu's grassroots reach, we are poised to inspire the next generation of innovators,' said Bob Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources and Diversity at WWT. 'This partnership empowers young minds to make meaningful contributions to society.'

The initiative follows the grand opening of the Mathikere Government School Library, marking the 11th library established under this three-year collaboration. Since 2021, the projects have significantly uplifted the literacy rates among 3,324 children, reinforcing the transformative power of education.

