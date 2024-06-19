Left Menu

Delhi University Releases 2024-25 Postgraduate Seat Allocation Dates

Delhi University has announced the schedule for the first round of seat allocation for postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2024-25. The process will start on June 22 and include multiple rounds ending by July 21. Various courses, including B.Tech and law programmes, will also follow this schedule.

Delhi University has officially released the schedule for the first round of seat allocation for postgraduate programmes for the 2024-25 academic session, as indicated by the latest admission schedule published on Wednesday.

The initial declaration of seat allotment will commence on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal starting at 5 pm on June 22.

Candidates have until June 27 to accept their allocated seats, with the deadline for online payments set for June 28 at 4.59 pm. The second round of seat allotment will begin on July 2, followed by a mid-entry window opening on July 11.

The third round of seat allocation, which includes admissions under supernumerary quotas, is scheduled to start on July 16, with a final payment deadline on July 21.

Additional rounds may be announced depending on the availability of vacant seats. The seat allocation process for B.Tech and dual law degree programs will also begin on June 22, concluding on July 21.

