Education Ministry Orders UGC-NET Cancellation Amidst Integrity Concerns

The Education Ministry has officially canceled the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday, following concerns that its integrity may have been compromised, according to officials.

This decision follows allegations of irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, which is currently under Supreme Court review.

For this year's UGC-NET, the National Testing Agency had conducted the exam in pen and paper mode on June 18, attracting a record 11 lakh student registrations. A new date for the examination will be announced separately, said a senior Ministry of Education official.

UGC-NET determines eligibility for junior research fellowships, Assistant Professorships, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

The cancellation followed inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs, indicating potential compromise in exam integrity.

To maintain transparency, the UGC-NET June 2024 examination has been canceled, and the matter handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation, added the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)