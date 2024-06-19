AAP Leaders Demand Justice in Alleged NEET Scam

West Bengal leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday approached Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan, urging his intervention in the alleged NEET scam.

'We submitted a deputation to Governor C V Ananda Bose this evening concerning the alleged NEET scam. He listened attentively and assured us of looking into the matter,' stated AAP leader and spokesperson Arnab Maitra.

'We demand an impartial investigation and punishment for the culprits. While the current government touts 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047, corruption like this flourishes. We need justice for the NEET candidates,' Maitra added.

'This scam is one of the most significant under the BJP-led central government, jeopardizing the future of countless students,' Maitra emphasized.

Countering these claims, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan denied any evidence of a paper leak in NEET-UG.

Furthermore, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses has been rescinded. The candidates will be allowed to retake the test on June 23.

